Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 86,662 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,662 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.