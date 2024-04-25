Comparing Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and PRA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57 PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. PRA Group has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.13%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Palmer Square Capital BDC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and PRA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $109.18 million 4.95 $107.84 million N/A N/A PRA Group $802.55 million 1.17 -$83.48 million ($2.13) -11.21

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PRA Group.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23% PRA Group -10.40% -6.82% -1.88%

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats PRA Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit card accounts, private label and other credit card accounts, personal loans, automobile loans, and small business loans from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.