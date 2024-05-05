Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,519 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after buying an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Moderna by 4,863.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 418,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

