Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.69. 31,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

