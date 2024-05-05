LSV Asset Management Has $194.47 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.45% of Radian Group worth $194,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 923.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

