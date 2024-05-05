Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769,165 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,410,314 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.94% of Foot Locker worth $86,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 2,347,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

