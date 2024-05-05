Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $91,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 1,134,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,475. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

