QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

Shares of QHSLab stock remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get QHSLab alerts:

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.