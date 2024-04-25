QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QHSLab Stock Performance
Shares of QHSLab stock remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.
About QHSLab
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
