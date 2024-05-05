Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.58 on Friday, hitting $435.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,515,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $315.11 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

