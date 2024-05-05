Solano Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.1% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 596,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 180,833 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.