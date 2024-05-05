Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,682,000 after purchasing an additional 231,092 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,422,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,056,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,621,756 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.