Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 64,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,462 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPEM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,514. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

