Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 953.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 133,418 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.64. 2,510,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $5,649,482.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,711,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,939,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,149,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

