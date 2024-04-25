First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares — Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 78,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,256. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $16.69.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
