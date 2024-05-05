Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 49,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,095,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,474,000 after purchasing an additional 185,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 52,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 17,935,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,219,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

