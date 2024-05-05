Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,179,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. 2,356,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

