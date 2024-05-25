DA Davidson Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

