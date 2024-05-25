Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $233,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.22. 55,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,286. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

