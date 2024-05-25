Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

ZS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.64. 1,291,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.