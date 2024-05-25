Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.8118 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

