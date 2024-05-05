Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 604,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,427. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

