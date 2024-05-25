Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRPX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

