Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.27.
A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE PII opened at $82.36 on Friday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $80.63 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
