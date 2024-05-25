BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $321.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at $57,470,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at $57,470,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 3,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $52,899.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,551,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,303.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,349 shares of company stock worth $1,785,491. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 347,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

