Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.35 target price on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,349 shares of company stock worth $441,957. Insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.