Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.14. The company had a trading volume of 974,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.37. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

