Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.67.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.45. 172,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,993. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9117965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

