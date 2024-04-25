Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

MRU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.86.

Metro stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.97. 184,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.61. The firm has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2576393 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

