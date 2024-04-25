Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.50 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
