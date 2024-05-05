Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

