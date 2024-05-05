BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BGSF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. BGSF has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BGSF Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

