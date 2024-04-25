BIP Wealth LLC Sells 694 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 38,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 81,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

