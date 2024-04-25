TD Securities Lowers Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$45.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.64.

Russel Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

RUS stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$33.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

