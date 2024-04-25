Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$112.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Onex has a 12 month low of C$58.71 and a 12 month high of C$107.28.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

