Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KOSS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 346,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

