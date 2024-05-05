Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

