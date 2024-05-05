Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. 33,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,243. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.37. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Read More
