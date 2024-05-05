Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. 33,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,243. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.37. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.