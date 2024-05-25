Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $9.94

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DH opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 595,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

