Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,884,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 173,448 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

