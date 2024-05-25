Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
NYSE SNN opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
