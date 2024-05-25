Viking (NYSE:VIK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Viking Price Performance

VIK stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $30.23.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

