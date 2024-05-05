BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 736,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $32.09.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.