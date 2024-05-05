DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

DLH Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. 73,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,380. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 million, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in DLH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.