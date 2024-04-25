Community Bank N.A. Sells 145 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.39. 40,437,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,965,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.56. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $311.34 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

