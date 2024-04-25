Community Bank N.A. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.79. The stock had a trading volume of 613,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,901. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.80 and its 200 day moving average is $256.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

