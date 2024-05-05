Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Aegon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. 2,710,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aegon Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aegon by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

