Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. 2,710,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
