Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 591,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,694. The stock has a market cap of $279.24 million, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.