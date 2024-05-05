iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,812,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $196,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.