Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $49.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $49,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,326,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,236,000 after purchasing an additional 141,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,241,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 691,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 6,222,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

