Silicon Laboratories’ (SLAB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 224,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

