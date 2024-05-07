Better Home & Finance (BETR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BETR opened at 0.39 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of 0.34 and a fifty-two week high of 62.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

